PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar on two-day official tour

10:43 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarks on a two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday to transport historical bilateral relationship into a more robust strategic relationship.

Being undertaken on the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Prime Minister will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership during the visit.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said: “Leaving for Qatar today at the invitation of my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The visit will renew the bond of brotherhood & friendship between our two countries.”

PM Shehbaz will also hold interactions with market and business leaders in Qatar where he will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial & infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

“Important to understand context of visit. The world is experiencing slow economic recovery from Covid-19. Geo-political tensions have affected supply chains & rising energy & food prices have added more woes. Our shared challenges call for exploring new avenues for cooperation,” the premier concluded.

TOP LISTS

