Sara Ali Khan stuns in a gorgeous ensemble by Pakistan' sMohsin Naveed Ranjha
Web Desk
08:12 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Source: Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)
Share

Princess of Pataudi and Bollywood's fashionista Sara Ali Khan has left the admirers mesmerised in yards of elegance by ace Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

Confirming speculations of collaboration that began when pictures of Sara and Mohsin went viral, the ace designer took to Instagram on Monday and shared how gorgeous the Kedarnath star looked in his creation.

Donning a heavily embroidered Mehndi green bridal dress with gold embellishments, Sara posed for Khush Magazine.

“The Nawabzadi of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan graces the pages of Khush Magazine wearing our signature MNR ensemble bewitching us with her regal charm,” read the caption.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Khan.

Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

Coke Studio producer Zulfi steps in to help Kana Yaari singer
08:35 PM | 23 Aug, 2022

