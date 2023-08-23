Search

BusinessPakistan

Another shock likely for Pakistanis as electricity tariff to go up by Rs2.07 per unit

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 23 Aug, 2023
Another shock likely for Pakistanis as electricity tariff to go up by Rs2.07 per unit
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Power tariffs will be in for another shock if the proposal for another hike in existing rates were to be approved by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority NEPRA.

The proposal, mooted by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), envisages a surge in the existing electricity rates. CCPA urged the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to revise the rate with addition of Rs2.07 per unit on account of fuel price adjustment.

If approved, power consumers will pay an additional amount on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in July.

The power regulatory body will hear the plea on August 30. In the petition, CPPA maintained that 37.18 % of total power generation came from hydropower plants, 14.68% from coal-fired plants, 7.61% from natural gas, and over 14% of total power was generated from nuclear plants.

The expected surge will hit inflation-weary people who are paying record prices amid the economic meltdown.

Last month, the government approved a massive increase in the base tariffs of electricity by up to Rs7.50 per unit on IMF’s demand.

Electricity bill calculator: How much will your bill cost this year after latest tariff hike?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Gold price sees a massive jump by Rs4,600 per tola in Pakistan

09:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Gold price increases by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan

06:12 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

09:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Pakistan likely to let ex-PM Imran Khan go abroad but no return in politics for him anytime soon: report

10:14 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Gold price up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

08:22 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Pakistan forms special unit to protect minorities in capital city following Jaranwala incident

03:48 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in ...

10:36 AM | 23 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 23 August, 2023

09:01 AM | 23 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 310.9 314.05
Euro EUR 334 337.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 392.1 396
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.7 85.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.18 797.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 962.78 971.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 770.69 778.69
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 337.19 339.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: