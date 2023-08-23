Search

Pakistan

China invites ‘all weather friend’ Pakistan to join BRICS despite India’s opposition

Web Desk 10:14 AM | 23 Aug, 2023
China invites ‘all weather friend’ Pakistan to join BRICS despite India’s opposition
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has shown interest in joining the BRICS bloc several times and now Islamabad got Beijing’s back as the country’s strategic partner calls for making BRICS a geopolitical rival to the G-7 group.

BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together 5 developing nations, representing 41pc of the global population, and 24 percent of the global GDP.

As Beijing wants Islamabad to be integrated into the BRICS alliance, New Delhi opposed broadening the bloc’s membership.

In a recent development, China called for expanding the BRICS coalition to include more developing nations, including Pakistan. The idea was soon opposed BY India, as New Delhi feared it could dilute the BRIC’s core objectives and consensus built among its existing members.

India also stands when Belarus formally sought entry into the BRICS group.

Pakistan, and many other nations including Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, expressed their interest in joining the bloc, and all aspirations were slated for discussion at the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa later this year.

In the past, Islamabad blamed New Delhi, without naming, for obstructing its participation in a virtual meeting held during the bloc's recent summit hosted by Beijing.

Without naming India, Foreign Office says ‘one member country’ blocks Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS summit

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan summons Indian charge d’affaires over Kashmiri man's killing in firing on LoC

11:59 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Gold price sees a massive jump by Rs4,600 per tola in Pakistan

09:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

WWF-Pakistan initiates dialogue on Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA)

08:04 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Pakistan’s paramilitary forces detain six Indians for smuggling drugs, weapons

01:14 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Battagram cable car accident: All eight stranded people rescued

11:01 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Karachi Weather Update

05:56 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in ...

10:36 AM | 23 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 23 August, 2023

09:01 AM | 23 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 310.9 314.05
Euro EUR 334 337.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 392.1 396
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.7 85.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.18 797.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 962.78 971.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 770.69 778.69
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 337.19 339.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575
Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: