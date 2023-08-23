Search

23 Aug, 2023
Karachi Weather Update today
Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted hot and very humid weather in most districts of central and upper Sindh including in the provincial capital Karachi.

Karachi Rain Update

As the country's financial capital faces humid weather, coastal areas and some other parts of the region can get rain but chances are very little to low, in next 24 hours.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 33 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 34km/h.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 59 for the day.  According to AccuWeather, the air in metropolis is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It is recommended to reduce time spent outside if they are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country, a strong westerly wave is also likely to enter in upper parts today.

Monsoon Alert

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

Met Office predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps from August 23 (tomorrow) to August 27.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

It further said rain or wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura from August 23 to August 27.

Weather Update for Lahore

