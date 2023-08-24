Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar narrates public reactions to his drama endings

Pakistani drama industry’s acclaimed writer and director, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, has left quite an impression on the industry and its audience. The 60-year-old, who has given Lollywood smash-hits, including Toba Tek Singh, Landa Bazaar, Chand Pur Ka Chandoo, Sadqay Tumharey, Pyare Afzal, Meray Paas Tum Ho, and Bunty I Love You, recently got candid about public reaction to his projects.
In a recent guest appearance on Gup Shab hosted by Vasay Chaudhary, Qamar discussed how the surprising endings of Meray Paas Tum Ho and Pyarey Afzal caused a violent public reaction.
Speaking of Meray Paas Tum Ho and its shocking ending, the Kaaf Kangana writer said, “I witnessed intense public reactions at the cinema at the screening of Meray Paas Tum Ho’s last episode. The ending infuriated some women to the point that they started bashing me forcing their husbands to intervene.”
In the same manner, the Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan starrer Pyarey Afzal’s ending also received intense public reaction.
“I was once on a plane settling down when an elderly woman patted my back and asked, “Why did you kill Afzal?”
Narrating another incident, Qamar added, “Pyarey Afzal’s drama’s final episode was screened in a cinema, and leaving two girls emotional. Hamza advised us to leave to avoid angry fans.”
Revealing why he chose to wipe out Afzal, Qamar confessed, “I killed the character on Hamza’s request. He said, “Please kill me in the drama, I want to stay alive forever in the audience’s heart. I was moved by his enthusiasm and decided to kill the protagonist.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|310.9
|314.05
|Euro
|EUR
|334
|337.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|392.1
|396
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.18
|797.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|962.78
|971.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.69
|778.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|337.19
|339.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.