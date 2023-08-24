Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar narrates public reactions to his drama endings

Pakistani drama industry’s acclaimed writer and director, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, has left quite an impression on the industry and its audience. The 60-year-old, who has given Lollywood smash-hits, including Toba Tek Singh, Landa Bazaar, Chand Pur Ka Chandoo, Sadqay Tumharey, Pyare Afzal, Meray Paas Tum Ho, and Bunty I Love You, recently got candid about public reaction to his projects.

In a recent guest appearance on Gup Shab hosted by Vasay Chaudhary, Qamar discussed how the surprising endings of Meray Paas Tum Ho and Pyarey Afzal caused a violent public reaction.

Speaking of Meray Paas Tum Ho and its shocking ending, the Kaaf Kangana writer said, “I witnessed intense public reactions at the cinema at the screening of Meray Paas Tum Ho’s last episode. The ending infuriated some women to the point that they started bashing me forcing their husbands to intervene.”

In the same manner, the Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan starrer Pyarey Afzal’s ending also received intense public reaction.

“I was once on a plane settling down when an elderly woman patted my back and asked, “Why did you kill Afzal?”

Narrating another incident, Qamar added, “Pyarey Afzal’s drama’s final episode was screened in a cinema, and leaving two girls emotional. Hamza advised us to leave to avoid angry fans.”

Revealing why he chose to wipe out Afzal, Qamar confessed, “I killed the character on Hamza’s request. He said, “Please kill me in the drama, I want to stay alive forever in the audience’s heart. I was moved by his enthusiasm and decided to kill the protagonist.”