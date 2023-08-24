Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar narrates public reactions to his drama endings

Web Desk 08:24 AM | 24 Aug, 2023
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Source: Instagram

Pakistani drama industry’s acclaimed writer and director, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, has left quite an impression on the industry and its audience. The 60-year-old, who has given Lollywood smash-hits, including Toba Tek Singh, Landa Bazaar, Chand Pur Ka Chandoo, Sadqay Tumharey, Pyare Afzal, Meray Paas Tum Ho, and Bunty I Love You, recently got candid about public reaction to his projects.

In a recent guest appearance on Gup Shab hosted by Vasay Chaudhary, Qamar discussed how the surprising endings of Meray Paas Tum Ho and Pyarey Afzal caused a violent public reaction. 

Speaking of Meray Paas Tum Ho and its shocking ending, the Kaaf Kangana writer said, “I witnessed intense public reactions at the cinema at the screening of Meray Paas Tum Ho’s last episode. The ending infuriated some women to the point that they started bashing me forcing their husbands to intervene.”

In the same manner, the Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan starrer Pyarey Afzal’s ending also received intense public reaction.

“I was once on a plane settling down when an elderly woman patted my back and asked, “Why did you kill Afzal?”

Narrating another incident, Qamar added, “Pyarey Afzal’s drama’s final episode was screened in a cinema, and leaving two girls emotional. Hamza advised us to leave to avoid angry fans.”

Revealing why he chose to wipe out Afzal, Qamar confessed, “I killed the character on Hamza’s request. He said, “Please kill me in the drama, I want to stay alive forever in the audience’s heart. I was moved by his enthusiasm and decided to kill the protagonist.”

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar clarifies situation over leaked audio scandal

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Saba Qamar set to appear on comedy show "Mazaq Raat"

05:32 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

Saba Qamar, Yashma Gill among celebs send prayers for children stuck in Battagram chairlift

05:27 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

WATCH – Suniel Shetty's impromptu meetup with Shahid Afridi and his daughters

07:37 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 27th death anniversary

08:22 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Saba Qamar's enchanting melody lights up drama "Tumharay Husn Ke Naam"

09:53 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Coke Studio singer Asad Abbas breathes his last

04:37 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Daily horoscope – August 24, 2023

08:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – August 24, 2023

08:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 310.9 314.05
Euro EUR 334 337.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 392.1 396
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.7 85.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.18 797.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 962.78 971.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 770.69 778.69
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 337.19 339.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 24, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: