Pakistan summons Indian charge d’affaires over Kashmiri man's killing in firing on LoC

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affaires to register Pakistan’s protest against the killing of a Kashmiri man in the firing by the Indian security forces deployed on the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry, "The Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the killing of a 60-year-old civilian, Mr Ghias, resident of Oli village of Kotli district, as a result of firing by the Indian forces. The incident took place in the Nikial Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on 21 August 2023.

"Emphasizing the need for maintaining peace and tranquillity at the LoC, it was underscored that such acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021.

"It was stressed that utmost caution should be exercised by the Indian forces as targeting innocent civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

"The Indian side was urged to investigate the incident and respect the Ceasefire Understanding."