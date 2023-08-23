Tere Naam 2 or Sultan 2? Netizens show curiosity over Salman Khan's bald look

The Bhaijan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, definitely knows how to keep the internet wrapped around his finger! From his blockbuster movies to his trendsetting avatars, Khan is the ultimate king of the industry.

Most recently, the Dabangg actor donned a bald look while stepping out. Fans and critics praised Khan for his daring choice, assuming that the 57-year-old actor is gearing up for another project in this particular avatar.

The bald look, however, isn't the first time Khan has donned. Previously in his hit films, Tere Naam and Sultan, the actor went for a shaved head to fit the character.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens jumped in excitement wondering whether the megastar is working on a sequel to the previously mentioned films.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Pathaan, then Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will next be seen in Tiger 3.