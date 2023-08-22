Zarnish Khan turns 30

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan as she turns 30! Considered to be one of the most versatile artists in the entertainment industry, Khan secured many accolades and enjoys unprecedented success in her illustrious career.
With millions of fans glued to their screens to catch a glimpse of the Sehra Main Safar famed actress, Khan shared a set of scintillating pictures from her birthday bash on social media platform.
Taking to Instagram, the Ek Mohabbat Kaafi Hai star treated her fans with pictures of herself posing next to her scrumptious birthday cake and her adorable cat.
Clad in an orange hijab, the Susraal Mera star expressed gratitude for the “beautiful decor and delicious birthday treats.”
Social media including actors Syeda Tuba Anwar, Zhalay Sarhadi, and Arslan Butt congratulated her on her big day.
On the work front, Khan was recently in Jo Tu Chahay, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Yeh Dil Mera, Aitebaar, and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|328.5
|331.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|385.5
|385.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|83.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Karachi
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Quetta
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Attock
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Multan
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
