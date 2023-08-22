Zarnish Khan turns 30

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan as she turns 30! Considered to be one of the most versatile artists in the entertainment industry, Khan secured many accolades and enjoys unprecedented success in her illustrious career.

With millions of fans glued to their screens to catch a glimpse of the Sehra Main Safar famed actress, Khan shared a set of scintillating pictures from her birthday bash on social media platform.

Taking to Instagram, the Ek Mohabbat Kaafi Hai star treated her fans with pictures of herself posing next to her scrumptious birthday cake and her adorable cat.

Clad in an orange hijab, the Susraal Mera star expressed gratitude for the “beautiful decor and delicious birthday treats.”

Social media including actors Syeda Tuba Anwar, Zhalay Sarhadi, and Arslan Butt congratulated her on her big day.

On the work front, Khan was recently in Jo Tu Chahay, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Yeh Dil Mera, Aitebaar, and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.