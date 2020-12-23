Anwar Maqsood undergoes treatment at home, requests for prayers
KARACHI – One of Pakistan’s most celebrated TV personalities, Anwar Maqsood has requested for prayers as he undergoes treatment in the Sindh capital.
Maqsood’s health deteriorated after which he is currently getting medical attention at home, said Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Ahmed Shah while updating the Loose Talk host’s well-wishers about his health.
In a statement, Shah said that Maqsood had requested his devotees to pray for his swift recovery
“All citizens should pray for his recovery. Anwar Maqsood is a precious asset of the country and the members of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi should arrange special prayers for him.”
Living legend Anwar Maqsood is unwell pls pray for his early recoveryPosted by Ahmed Shah on Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Maqsood, 85, is a prominent name in Pakistan’s literary and showbiz circles as he wrote multiple hits during the course of his career as a scriptwriter, humorist and talk show host.
His highly-acclaimed show Loose Talk, co-hosted by the late Moin Akhtar, was one of his greatest hits.
He is currently hosting a new show that aired on YouTube, titled Mere Aangan Se, co-hosted by Yasir Hussain.
