Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on Tuesday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said one innocent civilian was martyred and three other injured in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC.

The Spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

This year, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 killings and serious injuries to 253 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The Spokesperson said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.