Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations
Web Desk
02:22 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on Tuesday.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said one innocent civilian was martyred and three other injured in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC. 

The Spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

This year, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 killings and serious injuries to 253 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The Spokesperson said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

More From This Category
Pakistan High Commission approaches Canadian ...
01:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
PM Imran Khan reflects on sports with boxer Amir ...
01:26 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know ...
11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan releases 25 Bangladeshi prisoners
11:33 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Anwar Maqsood tests positive for coronavirus, ...
11:13 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan announces public holiday on Quaid Day, ...
10:54 AM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
This US rapper just gave his mom $1m and a Bentley on her 80th birthday
02:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr