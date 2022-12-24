Azlan, Warisha set couple goals during honeymoon trip

Pakistani social media influencers, Azlan Shah and Warisha Javed Khan, have been entertaining their fans first with their dreamy wedding and now with a luxurious honeymoon. The young couple decided to spend their wedding trip in Malaysia.
Following the extravagant wedding festivities, Shah's unusual gift to his darling wife — a foal — and the union of the couple has been the highlight of the wedding season. With their over-the-top honeymoon trip, Shah and Khan have set a precedent for all the newly wed couples now.
Sharing scintillating and heartwarming pictures from the Malaysian capital, the duo has been dominating the internet. With matching outfits to PDA-filled poses, the power couple has done it all.
With their usual quirkiness, the pair also shared a picture in front of the Petronas Towers in Kaula Lumpur with a sign stating, "Ammi, we are fine."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Social media users oozed love for the couple in the comment section.
Khan is a dentist by profession, and a social media influencer with more than 218K+ followers, making her one of the most accomplished public figures.
On the other hand, Shah is an acclaimed YouTuber and social media star known for rescuing stray animals and calls himself a self proclaimed animal enthusiast.
KARACHI – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee buying exchange rate is PKR 225.64 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR 225.90.
|Date
|Buying
|Selling
|Dec 24
|225.64
|225.90
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Dec-2022/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-december-24-2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.