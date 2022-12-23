One policeman martyred, three injured in Islamabad blast

ISLAMABAD – At least one policeman martyred and three others sustained injuries after a car explosion reported in Islamabad’s I-10 sector on Friday.

According to the police, the police had stopped a "suspicious" taxi for a routine checking when the explosion occurred in I-10 sector. Police said that the car had explosive material in it.

The injured policemen have been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

More to follow....