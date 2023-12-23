PTI moves high court today after losing bat symbol ahead of elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan gave another blow to beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), denying bat symbol to political party for the general elections, and now former ruling party decided to move court against the action.

PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who also lost his chairmanship, told the media about approaching the high court against the ECP move as he called it a conspiracy against Imran Khan.

Gohar said PTI expressed concerns about the ECP bias as he accused the electoral watchdog of ‘discrimination based on personalities’.

He said PTI organized intra-party polls as per the party law and constitution, and we asked the ECP to inform us which law or section of the constitution had been violated.

Gohar was of the view that PTI conducted intra-party polls in line with the law and the constitution, but added that the electoral watchdog never monitored other parties’ intra-party elections.

The now ex-chairman said the ECP move aimed to confuse PTI’s supporters and candidates during the upcoming polls.

PTI leader added that they had also a Plan B about the general elections 2024, opposing the idea of an election boycott.

Other leaders of Imran Khan’s party also shared two cents on ECP, saying move aimed at keeping party out of election race by forcing party candidates to contest the elections separately.