PTI moves high court today after losing bat symbol ahead of elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan gave another blow to beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), denying bat symbol to political party for the general elections, and now former ruling party decided to move court against the action.
PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who also lost his chairmanship, told the media about approaching the high court against the ECP move as he called it a conspiracy against Imran Khan.
Gohar said PTI expressed concerns about the ECP bias as he accused the electoral watchdog of ‘discrimination based on personalities’.
He said PTI organized intra-party polls as per the party law and constitution, and we asked the ECP to inform us which law or section of the constitution had been violated.
Gohar was of the view that PTI conducted intra-party polls in line with the law and the constitution, but added that the electoral watchdog never monitored other parties’ intra-party elections.
The now ex-chairman said the ECP move aimed to confuse PTI’s supporters and candidates during the upcoming polls.
PTI leader added that they had also a Plan B about the general elections 2024, opposing the idea of an election boycott.
Other leaders of Imran Khan’s party also shared two cents on ECP, saying move aimed at keeping party out of election race by forcing party candidates to contest the elections separately.
Pakistani rupee appreciated further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 281 for buying and 284 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved up in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,800, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,445.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,800
|PKR 2,585
