Indian politician and former actor Shatrughan Sinha meets President Arif Alvi, discusses Kashmir
Associated Press of Pakistan
12:16 AM | 23 Feb, 2020
Indian politician and former actor Shatrughan Sinha meets President Arif Alvi, discusses Kashmir
Indian politician and former actor Shatrughan Sinha meets President Arif Alvi, discusses Kashmir
Share

LAHORE - Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha met President Arif Alvi in Lahore on Saturday where the two leaders discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border, the president of Pakistan said in a tweet.

During the meeting at the Governor House, the president expressed his deep concern over the human rights violations by Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a press release said.

He highlighted the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which were being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The president also highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace overtures that were unfortunately spurned by the Modi government.

In response to Dr Alvi’s statement that AJK was completely peaceful area, Sinha proposed that parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle in India should be invited to visit AJK to see the situation on the ground.

Both agreed that there was a strong need to work for promotion of peace in the subcontinent.

Primarily, the visit was a continuation of family ties. It may be recalled that Sinha had attended the marriage ceremony of Dr Awab Alvi in 2001 in Karachi.

More From This Category
Indian politician and former actor Shatrughan ...
12:16 AM | 23 Feb, 2020
'In Pakistan, you are in safe hands,''Jawaher Al ...
06:31 PM | 22 Feb, 2020
Over 60 foreigners take part in ISPR's heli-ski ...
05:49 PM | 22 Feb, 2020
Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad completes 3 years today
01:38 PM | 22 Feb, 2020
Banks barred from receiving Hajj applications ...
12:15 PM | 22 Feb, 2020
PM Imran forms high-powered committee to ...
11:44 AM | 22 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr