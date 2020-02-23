Indian politician and former actor Shatrughan Sinha meets President Arif Alvi, discusses Kashmir
Share
LAHORE - Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha met President Arif Alvi in Lahore on Saturday where the two leaders discussed the importance of building peace bridges across the border, the president of Pakistan said in a tweet.
During the meeting at the Governor House, the president expressed his deep concern over the human rights violations by Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a press release said.
He highlighted the persecution of Indian minorities, particularly Muslims, which were being discriminated and oppressed under Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
The president also highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace overtures that were unfortunately spurned by the Modi government.
In response to Dr Alvi’s statement that AJK was completely peaceful area, Sinha proposed that parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle in India should be invited to visit AJK to see the situation on the ground.
Both agreed that there was a strong need to work for promotion of peace in the subcontinent.
Primarily, the visit was a continuation of family ties. It may be recalled that Sinha had attended the marriage ceremony of Dr Awab Alvi in 2001 in Karachi.
- TCL launches limited edition TVs for PSL 202012:36 AM | 23 Feb, 2020
- Indian politician and former actor Shatrughan Sinha meets President ...12:16 AM | 23 Feb, 2020
- Pak Suzuki shines at PAPS 202009:17 PM | 22 Feb, 2020
- 'In Pakistan, you are in safe hands,''Jawaher Al Qasimi tells women ...06:31 PM | 22 Feb, 2020
- Over 60 foreigners take part in ISPR's heli-ski expedition05:49 PM | 22 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan the ‘most affordable’ country to live in the world: ...04:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Rehman Malik to make a film on Kashmir issue04:04 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir become co-owners of IPL Soccer team Derby ...03:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019