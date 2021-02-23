PSL6, Match 5, Multan Sultans set 194 runs target for Peshawar Zalmi
KARACHI – Multan Sultans set a target of 194 runs for Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi’s National Stadium.
Sultans built up a massive total of 193 runs at the loss for four wickets.
Mohammad Rizwan took a good start as he thrashed two 6s and three 4s, scoring 41 runs while the Chris Lynn was sent to pavilion by Muhammad Iraf on single score.
At that time James Vince held the reins and displayed world class batting by making 84 runs off 55 balls before he was caught out by Muhammad Ira on Saqib Mahmood’s ball.
Wow 🍇 shot! @vincey14 was world class tonight#HBLPSL6 | #MatchDikhao | #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/pHT8cxBNq6— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 23, 2021
He was replaced by Sohaib Maqsood, who also played well.
Zalmi’s Saqib Mahmood took two wickets while Imran and Irfan claimed one wicket each.
Both the franchises faced defeats in their respective opening games in the sixth edition of HBL PSL.
Led by Wahab Riaz, the Zalmi side lost to Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in their opening match.
The Sultans, on the other hand, lost the opener to the Islamabad United by three wickets on Sunday night.
Squads
Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan
Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr
