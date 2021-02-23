PSL6, Match 5, Peshawar Zalmi face Multan Sultans today
KARACHI – Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are set to lock horns in the fifth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi’s National Stadium today.
The match will start at 1900 hours Pakistan Standard Time.
Both the franchises faced defeats in their respective opening games in the sixth edition of HBL PSL.
Led by Wahab Riaz, the Zalmi side lost to Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in their opening match.
PSL 2021, Match 2 – Lahore Qalandars beat ... 05:49 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars secured a four-wicket victory against Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of this ...
The Sultans, on the other hand, lost the opener to the Islamabad United by three wickets on Sunday night.
PSL 2021, Match 3 – Islamabad United beat ... 10:39 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Islamabad United secured an impressive win against Multan Sultans in the third match of the Pakistan ...
Squads
Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan
Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr
