PSL7: Multan Sultans face off Lahore Qalandars in first play-off match today – Check live score and squads

LAHORE – Table-toppers Multan Sultans will lock horns with Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in the first qualifier match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Both teams’ eye for a place in Sunday’s final while Rizwan led Sultans will understandably be the favorites. Qalandars under the captaincy of a young skipper have also proven themselves as tough contestant.

The two sides played two games, with each team winning one match. Meanwhile, the team that wins today’s game will proceed to the final, and the losing team will face the winner of the eliminator match.

Sultans so far played ten games, clinching nine of them, and stand at the top position with 18 points on the table. Lahore Qalandars have won six of ten matches which they have played in the ongoing cricket league.

In the last encounter, Sultan thrashed injury-hit Islamabad United by 6 wickets while Qalandars were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi in a nail-biting encounter. Both sides managed to score 158 runs however, skipper Wahab Riaz’s bowling outclassed the top batsman of Qalandars.

Meanwhile, Sultans suffered a blow as their all-rounder Tim David contracted Covid, reports in media said. It said that David's test came positive during a routine PCR testing, however, the team's management has not confirmed or denied the report.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars will come in the field without their key spinner Rashid Khan who departed for national duty.

After 30 matches in Lahore and Karachi leg, four teams are now set to face each other in three play-off games which will be played from March 23-25. Zalmi will take on Islamabad United in the eliminator on February 24th (tomorrow).

PSL7: Qalandars spinner Rashid Khan receives ... 11:51 AM | 20 Feb, 2022 LAHORE – In his last game of the season for Lahore Qalandars before departing for national duty, Rashid Khan ...

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Fawad Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani