Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan gets trolled over latest video

01:41 AM | 25 Feb, 2023
Indian actor Kartik Aaryan, known for his standout roles in the films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Freddy, faced a severe backlash online for his recent video involving schoolchildren.

The Shehzada actor shared a heartwarming video on social media earlier this week in which he engaged in a playful conversation with schoolchildren in a bus while stuck in a traffic jam.

Aaryan shared the clip with the caption "Traffic ho toh aisa" (meaning "traffic should be like this").

However, despite the innocent nature of the video, some online keyboard warriors subjected Aaryan to harsh trolling. He recently released his the film "Shehzada", directed by Rohit Dhawan, alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala.

The film, which is a Hindi adaptation of the popular Telugu movie "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", failed to meet box-office expectations after its release on February 24.

On the work front,  Aaryan will next feature in Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. The Sameer Vidwans directorial also stars Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao. The film will be shown in theatres on June 29. 

