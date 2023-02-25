Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan gets trolled over latest video

Indian actor Kartik Aaryan, known for his standout roles in the films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Freddy, faced a severe backlash online for his recent video involving schoolchildren.
The Shehzada actor shared a heartwarming video on social media earlier this week in which he engaged in a playful conversation with schoolchildren in a bus while stuck in a traffic jam.
Aaryan shared the clip with the caption "Traffic ho toh aisa" (meaning "traffic should be like this").
Traffic ho toh aisa ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/FVSX7Iz9g8— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 21, 2023
However, despite the innocent nature of the video, some online keyboard warriors subjected Aaryan to harsh trolling. He recently released his the film "Shehzada", directed by Rohit Dhawan, alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala.
The film, which is a Hindi adaptation of the popular Telugu movie "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", failed to meet box-office expectations after its release on February 24.
#Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dNwZQP640S— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2023
Star vs stardom over 30 years is a huge difference. Ignore What SRK has done in overseas. Even then just with 1 hit u bragged it to the same stardom?we were so happy for SRK success and as equally for ur failure. Whatever u do has no originality. Fake star to the core— Gravity (@umansatiish) February 21, 2023
Bhai! One thing that u can learn from this disaster that never ever disrespect your seniors actors like Srk in future. And yes “ Srk is the last of the stars”! Remember it ????— mohit yadav (@itsMo_hit) February 21, 2023
On the work front, Aaryan will next feature in Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. The Sameer Vidwans directorial also stars Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao. The film will be shown in theatres on June 29.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
