Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan gets trolled over latest video

Indian actor Kartik Aaryan, known for his standout roles in the films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Freddy, faced a severe backlash online for his recent video involving schoolchildren.

The Shehzada actor shared a heartwarming video on social media earlier this week in which he engaged in a playful conversation with schoolchildren in a bus while stuck in a traffic jam.

Aaryan shared the clip with the caption "Traffic ho toh aisa" (meaning "traffic should be like this").

Traffic ho toh aisa ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/FVSX7Iz9g8 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 21, 2023

However, despite the innocent nature of the video, some online keyboard warriors subjected Aaryan to harsh trolling. He recently released his the film "Shehzada", directed by Rohit Dhawan, alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala.

The film, which is a Hindi adaptation of the popular Telugu movie "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", failed to meet box-office expectations after its release on February 24.

#Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dNwZQP640S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2023

Star vs stardom over 30 years is a huge difference. Ignore What SRK has done in overseas. Even then just with 1 hit u bragged it to the same stardom?we were so happy for SRK success and as equally for ur failure. Whatever u do has no originality. Fake star to the core — Gravity (@umansatiish) February 21, 2023

Bhai! One thing that u can learn from this disaster that never ever disrespect your seniors actors like Srk in future. And yes “ Srk is the last of the stars”! Remember it ???? — mohit yadav (@itsMo_hit) February 21, 2023

On the work front, Aaryan will next feature in Satya Prem Ki Katha alongside his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. The Sameer Vidwans directorial also stars Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao. The film will be shown in theatres on June 29.