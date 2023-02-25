Mehwish Hayat shares stunning video from Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat carved a niche in the Pakistani entertainment industry with her powerful acting and then debuted in Hollywood.

The Ms Marvel star is often seen sharing sneak peeks from her private life that leave her fans and social media users in awe. Mehwish, who never missed a chance to entertain her admirers, recently took to her Instagram and shared clips from the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition.

"I had the privilege of attending the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, and I have to say, I was blown away by the artistry on display. The pieces were truly breathtaking, each one a testament to the skill and creativity of the designers and craftsmen. It was an honour to be able to try on some of these stunning pieces, and I’ll always cherish the memories of this incredible event! ♥️

DJWE2023," the Dillagi star wrote.

The video features the stunning actress taking us on a journey through various locations and captures her effervescence and free spirit as she tries on different kinds of exquisite jewellery. Hayat's infectious energy and charisma keep the viewers hooked, and her gorgeous dress from Sania Maskatiya accentuates her effortless style and grace. She exudes confidence and charm as she interacts with the people around her, spreading joy and positivity wherever she goes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Last year, the Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted works include Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.