Naeem Abbas Rufi reveals Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert charges

Pakistan is home to a multitude of exceptionally talented musicians who have achieved great success and recognition thanks to their exceptional singing abilities and soulful compositions.
Prominent Pakistani musicians are frequently engaged in performing live concerts, a testament to their immense popularity. In a recent appearance on Nadir Ali's podcast, Naeem Abbas Rufi disclosed that Indian and Pakistani singers command exorbitant fees for their concert performances.
According to Rufi, these two are the only big names in Pakistan commanding such high amounts. In the United States, their fee can reach a whopping $70,000, which equals approximately PKR 96 lac. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, they charge around PKR 10 million to PKR 8 million for concerts and corporate events. Rufi further noted that the amount can go even higher, depending on the situation. Although Atif Aslam does not perform at private events, if he does, his fee is even higher. On the other hand, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan does perform at weddings.
Singer Atif Aslam, by all descriptions, is Pakistan’s most celebrated artist today. In fact, his popularity equals the rest of the music industry combined.
On the work front, Atif Aslam has been riding on the success of her drama serial Sang e Mah co-starring Kubra Khan, Nauman Ijaz, Hania Aamir, Sania Saeed and many more. Popular as ‘the king of melodious voice’, Rahat was born into a Punjabi family of Qawwals and classical singers in Faisalabad.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
