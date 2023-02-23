Oman joins Saudi Arabia to open airspace for Israeli arilines

DUBAI – Oman's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday opened its airspace for all civilian airlines, a move that will enable Israeli carriers to use the Saudi-Oman corridor that will shorten the flight route to some Asian destinations.
Last year, Saudi Arabia announced to open its airspace for all civilian aircraft but the Israeli airlines could not use the route due to restriction from Oman that does not recognised Israel due to the Palestine issue.
"Enforcing international and local requirements against discrimination in dealing with civilian aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority confirms that the sultanate's airspace is open to all carriers that meet the requirements of overflying," the Oman’s CAA said in a statement on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has welcomed the decision of Oman's ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said and described it as a "historic decision that will shorten the route to Asia, lower costs for Israelis and help Israeli airlines be more competitive".
The corridor will not only cut the flight route, the Israeli flag carrier El Al (ELAL.TA) said, adding that it would now consider opening new routes to Australia and restarting flights to India.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-23-2023
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,100 on Thursday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,400 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,124.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $14 to close at $1826.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/chinese-bank-approves-dollar-700m-loan-for-pakistan-ishaq-dar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.