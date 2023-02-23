Search

Pakistani forces kill eight terrorists in Balochistan’s Kech

09:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2023
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Security forces foiled an attempt of terrorists to ambush a convoy in Kech district of Balochistan and killed eight militants in a follow up operation, said military’s media wing on Thursday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the terrorists had attempted to target the security convoy on the evening of Feb 22.

While alert and combat ready troops not only foiled this cowardly attempt without any loss of life, they also immediately commenced a follow up operation to hunt down the fleeingtTerrorists using ground and aviation assets.

“Resultantly, on the morning of 23 Feb [20]23, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched,” it said.

During a gun battle, eight terrorists were killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives was also recovered.

“Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies, to disrupt hard earned peace in the province,” the ISPR said. 

