Pakistani forces kill eight terrorists in Balochistan’s Kech

RAWALPINDI – Security forces foiled an attempt of terrorists to ambush a convoy in Kech district of Balochistan and killed eight militants in a follow up operation, said military’s media wing on Thursday.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the terrorists had attempted to target the security convoy on the evening of Feb 22.
While alert and combat ready troops not only foiled this cowardly attempt without any loss of life, they also immediately commenced a follow up operation to hunt down the fleeingtTerrorists using ground and aviation assets.
“Resultantly, on the morning of 23 Feb [20]23, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched,” it said.
During a gun battle, eight terrorists were killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives was also recovered.
“Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies, to disrupt hard earned peace in the province,” the ISPR said.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,100 on Thursday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,400 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,124.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $14 to close at $1826.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
