PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi face off Islamabad United today

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League, season eight on Thursday today. The game will start at 7 pm today.
After winning two of three games, Babar Azam-led Yellow Storm stands at the third spot at the points table. Islamabad United won one of the two matches in this year’s Twenty20 league.
Team Zalmi is locking horns with Islamabad with a fresh victory against Quetta Gladiators. James Neesham and the heroics of Usman Qadir helped Zalmi clinching a comfortable victory against Gladiators.
Islamabad United enter game with fresh blow against table-toppers Multan Sultans. Shadab led squad eye comeback as they face a rather tough opponent today.
The pitch at NSK is helping batters. The team winning the toss will be looking to bat first.
Two sides have played a total of 19 matches so far. Zalmi aced 9 games while Islamabad United bagged as many win while one game ended in draw.
Squads
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam , Mohammad Haris , Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Dasun Shanaka, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal.
Islamabad United: Rassie van der Dussen, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan ©, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
