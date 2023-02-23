PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi set 157-run target for Islamabad United to win

KARACHI – Islamabad United need 157 runs to win the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League's eighth season against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stdadium today.
Earlier, United won the toss and decided to field first. The game started at 7:00 pm.
Zalmi had a dream start to the innings and then United made the comeback of comebacks. Excited to see what else this game has in store! #SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #PZvIU pic.twitter.com/2fsiorm2P8— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 23, 2023
After winning two of three games, Babar Azam-led Yellow Storm stands at the third spot at the points table. Islamabad United won one of the two matches in this year’s Twenty20 league.
Team Zalmi is locking horns with Islamabad with a fresh victory against Quetta Gladiators. James Neesham and the heroics of Usman Qadir helped Zalmi clinching a comfortable victory against Gladiators.
Islamabad United enter game with fresh blow against table-toppers Multan Sultans. Shadab led squad eye comeback as they face a rather tough opponent today.
The pitch at NSK is helping batters. The team winning the toss will be looking to bat first.
Two sides have played a total of 19 matches so far. Zalmi aced 9 games while Islamabad United bagged as many win while one game ended in draw.
Squads
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam , Mohammad Haris , Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Dasun Shanaka, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal.
Islamabad United: Rassie van der Dussen, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan ©, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,100 on Thursday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,400 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,124.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $14 to close at $1826.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
