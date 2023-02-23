Search

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi set 157-run target for Islamabad United to win

Web Desk 08:33 PM | 23 Feb, 2023
PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi set 157-run target for Islamabad United to win
Source: @IsbUnited/Twitter

KARACHI – Islamabad United need 157 runs to win the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League's eighth season against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stdadium today.

Earlier, United won the toss and decided to field first. The game started at 7:00 pm.

After winning two of three games, Babar Azam-led Yellow Storm stands at the third spot at the points table. Islamabad United won one of the two matches in this year’s Twenty20 league.

Team Zalmi is locking horns with Islamabad with a fresh victory against Quetta Gladiators. James Neesham and the heroics of Usman Qadir helped Zalmi clinching a comfortable victory against Gladiators.

Islamabad United enter game with fresh blow against table-toppers Multan Sultans. Shadab led squad eye comeback as they face a rather tough opponent today.

The pitch at NSK is helping batters. The team winning the toss will be looking to bat first.

Two sides have played a total of 19 matches so far. Zalmi aced 9 games while Islamabad United bagged as many win while one game ended in draw.

PSL8, Match 5: Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam , Mohammad Haris , Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Dasun Shanaka, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad United: Rassie van der Dussen, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan ©, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro

