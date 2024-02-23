Imran Riaz Khan: Dissent Pakistani journalist arrested again

LAHORE - Pakistani TV show host and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested by authorities in the wee hours of Friday.

Imran Riaz, a political commentator who remains at odds with the country's powerful quarters, was reportedly held for inciting religious hatred.

Clips of Khan’s arrest are circulating on X/Twitter and other social media.

Arrest video of Imran Riaz Khan.. pic.twitter.com/23f6m8BitD — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 22, 2024

In September last year, the journalist - who became a controversial political commentator over the years - returned home safely after being held for over four months.