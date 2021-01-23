Govt to issue Sukuk bonds against Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park: reports

10:52 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Govt to issue Sukuk bonds against Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park: reports
Share

ISLAMABAD –The federal government has decided to issue Ijara Sukuk bond against Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park also known as F-9 Park to raise money in loans for budgetary support amid financial woes.

The park, which covers 750 acres of land, will be pledged to get loan, reported a local media.

The Ministry of Finance has sent summary to the cabinet for approval while Capital Development Authority has issued an No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Sukuk is the Arabic name for financial certificates, also commonly referred to as "sharia compliant" bonds.

In 2019, the PTI-led government issued Islamic Sukuk bond amounting to Rs200 billion ($1.44 billion) for payment of circular debt by against state-owned power companies.

At that time, the PTI-led central government had been falling behind on payments to electricity providers and distribution companies, accumulating arrears that were threatening to seriously disrupt electricity generation in a nation still grappling with shortages.

Pakistan approves Rs200 billion Islamic Sukuk to ... 03:35 PM | 29 Jan, 2019

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee has approved to launch Islamic Sukuk bond amounting to Rs200 billion ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Amjad Khan visits ...
08:08 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Urdu Mushaira held against #CannoliOwners outside ...
07:51 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Demonetize Rs5,000 note from July 2021, suggests ...
07:38 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
#JusticeforChuck – Protest against animal ...
07:02 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
PM Imran terms Shaukat Khanum hospital in Karachi ...
06:09 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Goat-stealing ‘Churail’ captured in South ...
07:33 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Fakhar responds to social media backlash after bold pics with hubby go viral (VIDEO)
09:28 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr