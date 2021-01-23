Govt to issue Sukuk bonds against Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park: reports

ISLAMABAD –The federal government has decided to issue Ijara Sukuk bond against Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park also known as F-9 Park to raise money in loans for budgetary support amid financial woes.

The park, which covers 750 acres of land, will be pledged to get loan, reported a local media.

The Ministry of Finance has sent summary to the cabinet for approval while Capital Development Authority has issued an No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Sukuk is the Arabic name for financial certificates, also commonly referred to as "sharia compliant" bonds.

In 2019, the PTI-led government issued Islamic Sukuk bond amounting to Rs200 billion ($1.44 billion) for payment of circular debt by against state-owned power companies.

At that time, the PTI-led central government had been falling behind on payments to electricity providers and distribution companies, accumulating arrears that were threatening to seriously disrupt electricity generation in a nation still grappling with shortages.