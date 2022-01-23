ICC names Mohammad Rizwan as T20I player of the year

DUBAI – Pakistani opener batsman and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has been named as the Men’s T20I Cricket of the Year by the top cricket governing body following a stellar year in the shortest format of the game.

The star batman ruled the roost in the shortest format of the game in 2021. He amassed staggering 1,326 runs in only 29 matches and struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89.

Sheer Consistency, indomitable spirit and some breathtaking knocks 🔥



2021 was memorable for Mohammad Rizwan 👊



More 👉 https://t.co/9guq9xKOod

Apart from his top-notch batting, the 29-yar-old was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Green shirts’ run to the semis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

