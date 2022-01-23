LIVE: PM Imran Khan takes calls from citizens
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking live calls from the public in another session of Apka Wazir e Azam Apkay Saath.
LIVE #APPNews: Prime Minister Imran Khan talking with general public & directly responding their questions on telephone. Session-1 @PakPMO @ImranKhanPTI #آپکاوزیراعظمآپکے_ساتھ https://t.co/bYHBPds9Hv— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) January 23, 2022
The premier interacts with the masses with another session of live phone calls. A tweet shared by the PM office stated that the premier will listen to the complaints and opinions of people and apprise them about different initiatives taken by the incumbent government.
#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کے ایک اور سیشن میں وزیر اعظم عمران خان کل بروز اتوار ایک مرتبہ پھر بذریعہ ٹیلی فون عوام کے سوالات کے جوابات دیں گے۔— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 22, 2022
وزیراعظم سے آپ کی گفتگو کل سہ پہر 3:30 بجے ٹیلی فون، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہِ راست نشر کی جائے گی۔
📞Dial : 051-9224900 pic.twitter.com/ETTEuSA5Gq
Earlier, the time for the live call’s session was 3:05 pm but now PM’s close friend and Senator Faisal Javed updated about the new timing as the program will start around 3:30 pm today.
Khan regularly speaks at public gatherings and addresses the nation through television briefings, however, his one-on-one interactions with citizens or open press conferences are occasional.
Number given to talk to PM live was a dud? Uzma ... 07:29 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – In an amazing new revelation, TV anchor Kamran Shahid and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader ...
During his inaugural speech in the parliament as the head of the government, Khan promised to answer the questions of his fellow lawmakers twice a month in a session dubbed as Prime Minister’s Question Hour.
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- ‘Agay Dekh’: First teaser of Pakistan Super League 7 anthem is ...03:29 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
-
- Death toll from heavy rains, snowfall surges to 7 in Khyber ...02:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Injured leopard dies a day after being rescued from AJK’s Neelam ...01:12 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- ICC names Mohammad Rizwan T20I Cricketer of the Year12:46 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Hina Altaf’s father passes away08:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Tu Jhoom – Daler Mehndi all praise for Naseebo Lal07:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Ali Zafar rocks the stage at Dubai Expo 202006:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021