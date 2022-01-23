PM Imran to connect with people on live phone calls today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer public queries through direct phone calls, Prime Minister’s Office said Sunday.

The premier will interact with the masses with another session of live phone calls named Apka Wazir e Azam Apkay Saath.

A tweet shared by the PM office stated that the premier will listen to the complaints and opinions of people and apprise them about different initiatives taken by the incumbent government.

Earlier, the time for the live call’s session was 3:05 pm but now PM’s close friend and Senator Faisal Javed updated about the new timing as the program will start around 3:30 pm today.

Khan regularly speaks at public gatherings and addresses the nation through television briefings, however, his one-on-one interactions with citizens or open press conferences are occasional.

During his inaugural speech in the parliament as the head of the government, Khan promised to answer the questions of his fellow lawmakers twice a month in a session dubbed as Prime Minister’s Question Hour.

