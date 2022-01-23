PM Imran to connect with people on live phone calls today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer public queries through direct phone calls, Prime Minister’s Office said Sunday.
The premier will interact with the masses with another session of live phone calls named Apka Wazir e Azam Apkay Saath.
A tweet shared by the PM office stated that the premier will listen to the complaints and opinions of people and apprise them about different initiatives taken by the incumbent government.
#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کے ایک اور سیشن میں وزیر اعظم عمران خان کل بروز اتوار ایک مرتبہ پھر بذریعہ ٹیلی فون عوام کے سوالات کے جوابات دیں گے۔— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 22, 2022
وزیراعظم سے آپ کی گفتگو کل سہ پہر 3:30 بجے ٹیلی فون، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہِ راست نشر کی جائے گی۔
📞Dial : 051-9224900 pic.twitter.com/ETTEuSA5Gq
Earlier, the time for the live call’s session was 3:05 pm but now PM’s close friend and Senator Faisal Javed updated about the new timing as the program will start around 3:30 pm today.
Khan regularly speaks at public gatherings and addresses the nation through television briefings, however, his one-on-one interactions with citizens or open press conferences are occasional.
Number given to talk to PM live was a dud? Uzma ... 07:29 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – In an amazing new revelation, TV anchor Kamran Shahid and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader ...
During his inaugural speech in the parliament as the head of the government, Khan promised to answer the questions of his fellow lawmakers twice a month in a session dubbed as Prime Minister’s Question Hour.
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran to connect with people on live phone calls today11:49 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Omicron sub-variant BA.2 puts scientists on alert11:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan Army seizes huge cache of arms, ammunition in Waziristan ...10:52 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Muzaffar Khan knocks out Afghan boxer for Arabian Sea ...10:19 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- IHC directs authorities to increase sentence of child pornography ...09:52 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Tu Jhoom – Daler Mehndi all praise for Naseebo Lal07:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Ali Zafar rocks the stage at Dubai Expo 202006:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Usman Mukhtar opens up about his equation with Naimal Khawar05:25 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021