Cambridge announces whooping hike in exam fees for Pakistani students of ‘O/A’ level

08:53 PM | 23 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – The Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has jacked up fees for registration of its upcoming examination series – May/June session 2023 – for students of O and A levels in Pakistan where families already facing skyrocketing inflation.

The UK-based education provider has increased registration fee per subject by 16 percent, a move that will affected 85,000 students across the country.

A per the new CAIE police, the fee for the students of O’ Level, intending to appear in the Pakistan Studies, Islamiyat and Urdu exams, has been increase by around Rs10,000 per session, whereas, the spike is around Rs15,000 for the 11th grader with five subjects, including English, Mathematics and the three natural sciences. Similarly, the total fee for the three standard natural science subjects of A Level has been hiked by almost Rs 6,000.

An official of a school said the CAIE received Rs19,340 per science subject for O Level and it had now been increased to Rs22,390 while fee for per non-science subject had been jacked up to Rs20,340.

If a student elect Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies and Urdu or O Level, he will pay Rs61,000 registration fee, which was Rs52,500 last year, whereas the students picking math, English, Computer science, Chemistry and Physics will pay around Rs150,000 for the upcoming session. 

