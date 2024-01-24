Hajra Yamin proves to be a foodie in latest post

Lollywood star Hajra Yamin is a versatile actress and undeniably a force to be reckoned with. Her foray into the industry proved that she is a star performer at heart. Making into versatile roles that stand out onscreen, the Jalan star has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in the Pakistani showbiz industry and is truly a fashionista.

The acclaimed artist whose impeccable acting and stardom have prompted her to become one of the most sought after actors in the entertainment fraternity — not to forget her commercially and critically successful films and television serials — enjoys one million followers on the picture-sharing app where she lets her diehard fans get a sneak peek into her glamorous life.

Beyond her acting talents, Yamin is a globetrotter at heart, and her Instagram page serves as a captivating travelogue of her worldly adventures. But more than, the curly-haired sweetheart is a foodie!

Recently on Instagram, the Mere Apne actress shared a set of pictures where she can be seen enjoying Emarati food.

“Love the food scene in Dubai. From burgers to Emarati food, there’s something for everyone!” the actress captioned.

On the work front, Yamin's notable works include Hum 2 Hamary 100, Tera Ghum Aur Hum, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Baandi, Ehd-e-Wafa, Money Back Guarantee, Be Adab, and Sevak: The Confessions.