IT ministry makes use of indigenous messaging app mandatory for govt employees
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has made it mandatory for the government officials to use indigenous messaging application, Beep, once it is launched.
In a series of tweets, Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque said that the application has been developed and it will be launched after it completes testing phase.
BEEP Pakistan— Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) July 19, 2021
وزارت آئی ٹی نے بیپ پاکستان کے نام سے خصوصی و محفوظ ایپلی کیشن تیار کرلی ہے. تمام سرکاری افسران و ملازمین اس ایپلی کیشن کے استعمال کے پابند ہوں گے. ایپلی کیشن پر ان ہاؤس آزمائش ہورہی ہے چند ماہ آزمائش کے بعد اسے لانچ کردیا جائے گا. (وفاقی وزیر آئی ٹی امین الحق) pic.twitter.com/8LTagwX5So
Initially, the app will only offer chatting and voice calling features, he said, adding that video call feature will be rolled out in months of its launch.
He said that efforts have been made to develop a secure application so the data of the government officials could not be leaked.
- Afghan protesters storm Pakistan High Commission in London10:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- IT ministry makes use of indigenous messaging app mandatory for govt ...10:08 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
-
- DG ISI arrives in Beijing for strategic talks with Chinese officials08:47 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Punjab’s Auqaf dept loses Badshahi Mosque’s administration08:10 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after husband’s arrest in pornography ...03:49 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain welcome first baby03:16 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Pakistani stars demand #JusticeForNoor02:42 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021