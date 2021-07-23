IT ministry makes use of indigenous messaging app mandatory for govt employees 

10:08 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
IT ministry makes use of indigenous messaging app mandatory for govt employees 
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has made it mandatory for the government officials to use indigenous messaging application, Beep, once it is launched. 

In a series of tweets, Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque said that the application has been developed and it will be launched after it completes testing phase. 

Initially, the app will only offer chatting and voice calling features, he said, adding that video call feature will be rolled out in months of its launch.

He said that efforts have been made to develop a secure application so the data of the government officials could not be leaked. 

