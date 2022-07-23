NEPRA approves PML-N govt's request to increase power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved the PML-N government’s request to increase power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit in three phases.

According to details, the consumer-end tariff would be increased in July, August and October. However, the authority’s decision would be applicable once the federal government notifies the same.

According to NEPRA’s statement, the tariff has been determined for the financial year (FY) 2022-23, which on the national average is Rs24.82 per Kilowatt hour (kWh), higher by Rs7.91 kWh than the earlier determined national average tariff of Rs16.91/kWh.

Earlier, NEPRA had determined the tariff hike and intimated its decision to the federal government, which filed a motion for the determination of a uniform consumer-end tariff after incorporating subsidies and surcharges for all the power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric.

The tariff hike for the financial year FY23 has been determined at Rs24.82 per kilowatt hour (kWh) on the national average, higher by Rs7.9078 per kWh than the earlier determined national average tariff of Rs16.91 per kWh, said NEPRA.