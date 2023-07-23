Search

#PAKvIND: India opt to field first against Pakistan in Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final

Web Desk 01:24 PM | 23 Jul, 2023
#PAKvIND: India opt to field first against Pakistan in Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final
Source: TheRealPCB/Twitter

COLOMBO – Team India has won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan as arch-rivals face off in the final clash of the Emerging Asia Cup today in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Indian squad secured a spot in a much-anticipated final after beating Bangladesh A by 51 runs in the second semi-final of the event. Pakistan earlier outclassed Sri Lanka A in the other semi-final to make it to the much-awaited final.

Today’s game is likely to be a close contest, with both squads coming to the arena with full force.

Squads

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (capt, wk), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim (1), Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (capt), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

