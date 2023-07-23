PAKvIND: Tayyab Tahir slams ton as Pakistan set 353-run target for India in Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final

COLOMBO – Pakistan A hands out India A not so easy target of 353 runs in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup on Sunday.
Tayyab Tahir remained in spotlight as he registered a superb ton to help Boys in Green post a massive total. Team Green were in bad position after losing top order before Tahir takes command and scored 126 runs courtesy of 12 boundaries and four sixes.
Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan scored 65 while Saim Ayub completed half ton. Boys in Blue get back in game taking back to back wickets in middle overs.
For Team India, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag took two wickets each.
Tayyab Tahir's belligerent ton and fifties from the opening duo power Pakistan Shaheens to 3️⃣5️⃣2️⃣-8️⃣ ????#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/4B1HbD2gs3— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2023
Team India has won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan as arch-rivals face off in the final clash of the Emerging Asia Cup today in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Indian squad secured a spot in a much-anticipated final after beating Bangladesh A by 51 runs in the second semi-final of the event. Pakistan earlier outclassed Sri Lanka A in the other semi-final to make it to the much-awaited final.
Today’s game is likely to be a close contest, with both squads coming to the arena with full force.
Squads
Pakistan A: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (capt, wk), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim (1), Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem
Pakistan Shaheens' playing XI for the #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup final ????#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/UXdbJxg2bz— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2023
India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (capt), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 23 , 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|323
|326
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
