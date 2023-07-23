PAKvIND: Tayyab Tahir slams ton as Pakistan set 353-run target for India in Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final

COLOMBO – Pakistan A hands out India A not so easy target of 353 runs in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup on Sunday.

Tayyab Tahir remained in spotlight as he registered a superb ton to help Boys in Green post a massive total. Team Green were in bad position after losing top order before Tahir takes command and scored 126 runs courtesy of 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan scored 65 while Saim Ayub completed half ton. Boys in Blue get back in game taking back to back wickets in middle overs.

For Team India, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag took two wickets each.

Tayyab Tahir's belligerent ton and fifties from the opening duo power Pakistan Shaheens to 3️⃣5️⃣2️⃣-8️⃣ ????#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/4B1HbD2gs3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2023

Team India has won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan as arch-rivals face off in the final clash of the Emerging Asia Cup today in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Indian squad secured a spot in a much-anticipated final after beating Bangladesh A by 51 runs in the second semi-final of the event. Pakistan earlier outclassed Sri Lanka A in the other semi-final to make it to the much-awaited final.

Today’s game is likely to be a close contest, with both squads coming to the arena with full force.

Squads

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (capt, wk), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim (1), Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (capt), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar