Is Pakistan cricket team going to play next series with Afghanistan and UAE?

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has proposed a plan to play a tri-series with Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as A team tours to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf and CEO Naseeb Khan were in Colombo for the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s annual Board Meeting. They also met with representatives from Cricket South Africa, Cricket New Zealand, and Cricket West Indies to discuss the possibility of a white-ball series before the Champions Trophy 2025.
In a press release, the ACB stated, “Afghanistan Cricket Board’s Chairman, Mr. Mirwais Ashraf, and CEO, Mr. Naseeb Khan, attended the ICC Board Meeting in Sri Lanka, where they engaged with representatives from other member countries. During the meeting, ACB's leadership presented recent achievements, activities, and future plans for the Afghanistan Cricket Board. They also discussed potential white-ball bilateral cricket with Cricket South Africa, Cricket New Zealand, and Cricket West Indies ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.”
The discussions also covered A team tours to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and the possibility of a Youth Tri-Series against Pakistan and the UAE, with dates and venues to be confirmed.
“The ICC leadership and meeting participants praised ACB and AfghanAtalan’s recent accomplishments in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024,” the ACB added, “highlighting the team's remarkable performances, their significant contribution to entertaining fans worldwide, and the development of cricket in Afghanistan.”
Under the leadership of Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan cricket team recently made headlines in the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating teams like Australia and New Zealand and reaching the semi-finals for the first time in an ICC event. Although they lost to South Africa in a one-sided semi-final, Afghanistan showcased their prowess with aggressive cricket throughout the tournament.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
