Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after arrest by Dubai police

Famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was released on bail following his detention by Dubai police on a complaint of criminal defamation filed by his former manager Salman Ahmad.

After the Pakistani media aired the news of his arrest, Rahat issued a video statement asking his followers "not to pay attention" to rumors, though he did not deny being detained and questioned by the police at the Bur Police Station.

Evidence indicates that the Dubai police formally registered the case for action against Rahat on July 13 this year, following Salman’s lawyers advancing the case to the police. Sources confirmed that Rahat was arrested in Dubai after arriving from Lahore for a musical collaboration. He was detained at the immigration center and taken into police custody for questioning before being released after submitting his statement to the police. Rahat and Salman have filed several cases against each other.

Rahat’s local manager and promoter in Dubai hired lawyers after his detention and secured his bail. Rahat is accompanied in Dubai by his brother-in-law Bakka Burki.

Rahat has filed cases against Salman in Pakistan, while Salman has filed cases against Rahat in Dubai and the USA, alleging criminal defamation and contractual violations. Rahat has denied all allegations against him.

In a video released on his Instagram handle, Rahat asked people not to believe reports of his arrest. "I came to Dubai to record a song. Some malicious reports are circulating about my arrest. Please do not believe them."

"I will be coming back to my beloved country and will release more superhit songs,” Rahat added, asking his fans to keep supporting him.

