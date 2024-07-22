Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after arrest by Dubai police

Famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was released on bail following his detention by Dubai police on a complaint of criminal defamation filed by his former manager Salman Ahmad.
After the Pakistani media aired the news of his arrest, Rahat issued a video statement asking his followers "not to pay attention" to rumors, though he did not deny being detained and questioned by the police at the Bur Police Station.
Evidence indicates that the Dubai police formally registered the case for action against Rahat on July 13 this year, following Salman’s lawyers advancing the case to the police. Sources confirmed that Rahat was arrested in Dubai after arriving from Lahore for a musical collaboration. He was detained at the immigration center and taken into police custody for questioning before being released after submitting his statement to the police. Rahat and Salman have filed several cases against each other.
Rahat’s local manager and promoter in Dubai hired lawyers after his detention and secured his bail. Rahat is accompanied in Dubai by his brother-in-law Bakka Burki.
Rahat has filed cases against Salman in Pakistan, while Salman has filed cases against Rahat in Dubai and the USA, alleging criminal defamation and contractual violations. Rahat has denied all allegations against him.
In a video released on his Instagram handle, Rahat asked people not to believe reports of his arrest. "I came to Dubai to record a song. Some malicious reports are circulating about my arrest. Please do not believe them."
"I will be coming back to my beloved country and will release more superhit songs,” Rahat added, asking his fans to keep supporting him.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
