Search

Lifestyle

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after arrest by Dubai police

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 22 Jul, 2024
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan arrested in Dubai
Source: X

Famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was released on bail following his detention by Dubai police on a complaint of criminal defamation filed by his former manager Salman Ahmad.

After the Pakistani media aired the news of his arrest, Rahat issued a video statement asking his followers "not to pay attention" to rumors, though he did not deny being detained and questioned by the police at the Bur Police Station.

Evidence indicates that the Dubai police formally registered the case for action against Rahat on July 13 this year, following Salman’s lawyers advancing the case to the police. Sources confirmed that Rahat was arrested in Dubai after arriving from Lahore for a musical collaboration. He was detained at the immigration center and taken into police custody for questioning before being released after submitting his statement to the police. Rahat and Salman have filed several cases against each other.

Rahat’s local manager and promoter in Dubai hired lawyers after his detention and secured his bail. Rahat is accompanied in Dubai by his brother-in-law Bakka Burki.

Rahat has filed cases against Salman in Pakistan, while Salman has filed cases against Rahat in Dubai and the USA, alleging criminal defamation and contractual violations. Rahat has denied all allegations against him.

In a video released on his Instagram handle, Rahat asked people not to believe reports of his arrest. "I came to Dubai to record a song. Some malicious reports are circulating about my arrest. Please do not believe them."

"I will be coming back to my beloved country and will release more superhit songs,” Rahat added, asking his fans to keep supporting him.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

11:15 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after arrest by Dubai police

08:36 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 Noor Xarmina shares how she wants to ...

05:21 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Fawad Khan to play chef role in upcoming Bollywood film with Vaani ...

04:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Has Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan been arrested at Dubai ...

11:04 AM | 22 Jul, 2024

Woman among four arrested for abduction, assault of Khalilur Rehman ...

10:45 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Mukesh Ambani's wealth grows by Rs25,000 crore after Anant-Radhika ...

Lifestyle

10:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Noor Xarmina crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024

04:23 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Abduction of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar: What exactly happened?

09:35 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Shaheera Jalil joins star cast of Turkish drama serial Selahaddin ...

04:51 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

WATCH : Fiza Ali calls out young girl's "wazifa" request for romantic ...

03:04 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Indian web series ‘Barzakh’ featuring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed is ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:15 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released on bail after arrest by Dubai police

Gold & Silver

03:17 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 22 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.25 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: