Indian music industry have arrogantly entitled themselves as the self appointed gods:Adnan Sami

Singer Adnan Sami recently took to social media to call out the ‘mafia’ of the film and music industries for trying to be everyone's boss.

He addressed the exploitation of talent in the music industry and said that it is most likely to be boycotted if it does not ‘fall into the diktat’.

In lengthy post on Instagram, Sami wrote “The Indian film and music industry seriously needs a ‘Herculean’ shake up. Especially in the context of music, new singers, veteran singers, music composers and music producers – who are being exploited to the hilt! Fall into the dictat or you’re out. Why is creativity controlled by those you have no clue about creativity and are trying to play god?”

Sami also criticised the inclination towards reusing old songs and films.

“We have 1.3 billion people in India by the grace of God. Are remakes and remixes all we have to offer? For God’s sake, stop this and allow the truly talented new and veteran artists to breathe and give you creative peace musically and cinematically!,” he wrote.

Labelling the ‘mafia’ of the film and music industries pretentious and dominating, he added, “Have you, the movie and music mafia who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history?”

“Haven’t you learned that you can never control art and the ecosystem of creativity of any field? Enough! Move over, change is here and it’s knocking on your door! Ready or not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!”

“As Abraham Lincoln said – ‘You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time,'” he concluded.

