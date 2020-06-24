Indian music industry have arrogantly entitled themselves as the self appointed gods:Adnan Sami
Share
Singer Adnan Sami recently took to social media to call out the ‘mafia’ of the film and music industries for trying to be everyone's boss.
He addressed the exploitation of talent in the music industry and said that it is most likely to be boycotted if it does not ‘fall into the diktat’.
In lengthy post on Instagram, Sami wrote “The Indian film and music industry seriously needs a ‘Herculean’ shake up. Especially in the context of music, new singers, veteran singers, music composers and music producers – who are being exploited to the hilt! Fall into the dictat or you’re out. Why is creativity controlled by those you have no clue about creativity and are trying to play god?”
View this post on Instagram
The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”... Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD?? We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves! As Abraham Lincoln said - “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!”
Sami also criticised the inclination towards reusing old songs and films.
“We have 1.3 billion people in India by the grace of God. Are remakes and remixes all we have to offer? For God’s sake, stop this and allow the truly talented new and veteran artists to breathe and give you creative peace musically and cinematically!,” he wrote.
Labelling the ‘mafia’ of the film and music industries pretentious and dominating, he added, “Have you, the movie and music mafia who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history?”
“Haven’t you learned that you can never control art and the ecosystem of creativity of any field? Enough! Move over, change is here and it’s knocking on your door! Ready or not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves!”
“As Abraham Lincoln said – ‘You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time,'” he concluded.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid tests negative for COVID-1912:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan reopens Gadani Ship Breaking Yard amid COVID-19 pandemic11:28 AM | 25 Jun, 2020
- Indian troops killed two Kashmiri youth in Sopore10:24 AM | 25 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 192,000 cases of coronavirus – 3,903 confirmed ...10:01 AM | 25 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan launches special portal to help overseas citizens who lost ...09:29 AM | 25 Jun, 2020
- 'Lucifer' season five to release on Netflix in August12:16 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Mohib Mirza shares that he doesn't know where his daughter is11:51 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Indian music industry have arrogantly entitled themselves as the ...11:34 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020