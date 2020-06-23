Coronavirus — Saudi Arabia confirms Haj to be held this year with limited pilgrims
Share
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will hold haj this year for very limited numbers of citizens and expatriate residents from various nationalities due to coronavirus pandemic.
Authorities said that strict precautionary measures will be taken in order to avoid the further spread of the virus that has claimed lives of over 1300 people in the kingdom.
They further said that older and ill people are not allowed to attend the Haj, which is scheduled for late July this year.
Around 2.5 million people visit Makkah and Madina to perform Haj, one of the largest religious gatherings in world.
The Sauid Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday that 3,393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the kingdom, bringing the total number to 161,005 cases
The Ministry of Health also said that 40 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 1,307.
- Coronavirus — Saudi Arabia confirms Haj to be held this year with ...12:16 AM | 23 Jun, 2020
- Three key players of Pakistan cricket team contract coronavirus09:54 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
- Coronavirus — KP tops with most violations of SOPs in 24 hours09:22 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 182,000 cases of coronavirus – 3,604 confirmed ...08:17 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
- Army chief applauds Pakistan Navy’s sacrifices for defending ...08:12 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
- Justin Bieber refutes sexual assault allegations01:47 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
- Fourth death anniversary of Amjad Farid Sabri being observed01:09 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
- Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai on graduating from ...12:32 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020