Two dead, 17 injured in Lahore’s Johar Town explosion

LAHORE – At least two persons were killed, while 17 others sustained wounds as an explosion occurred in a house in Lahore's Johar Town area on Wednesday.

Confirming the casualties, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said the investigations were underway into the incident and a team of bomb disposal squad is currently on the crime scene.

According to rescue officials, the explosion took place in E block near Ahsan Mumtaz Hospital. Dogar said that the injured were being taken to Jinnah Hospital. "The nature of the blast is being determined," he said.

He also directed officials to keep citizens away from the site of the explosion so that there is no hindrance in carrying out rescue and relief efforts.

Witnesses say that the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings have been shattered. One of the buildings has been severely damaged and some vehicles parked at the site of the blast have also been affected.

The Jinnah Hospital management has asked people to come forward and donate blood for the injured, adding that four wounded people were brought to the hospital who are receiving first-aid.

An emergency has been declared in Jinnah Hospital to treat the injured, while Rescue 1122 and other relief organisation have been asked to expedite rescue activities.

The sound of the blast was so loud that it was heard in faraway areas. However, the nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet.

Police have cordoned off the area for further investigation while traffic has been redirected.

CM Buzdar seeks report from IGP

Following the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought detailed report from the Inspector-General of Police.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab government announced that the CM ordered an immediate investigation of the incident.