Netflix to start cracking down users for sharing passwords

If you share your streaming service Netflix account's password with friends or relatives, there's bad news! The popular streaming platform has launched a worldwide crackdown against password sharing.
In February 2023, Netflix began cracking down on password-sharing users in countries including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.
Now, the company will charge an additional fee to users who share passwords with friends or relatives in more than 100 countries, including the United States of America.
For this, Netlfix will warn users in 103 countries and territories through a notification not to share their account with other people.
The notification will state that a Netflix account can only be used in one household and that users can give access to their account to someone outside the household by paying an additional fee.
This fee will be different in each country — which is US $8 per month — and will be charged as an additional fee.
The crackdown began in February in a few countries and has now spread across the globe. According to the company, 100 million people around the world use the service for free through their friends' accounts.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|368
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.27
|771.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.24
|42.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.7
|37.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.42
|942.42
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.74
|179.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.86
|753.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,415
