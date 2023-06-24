Netflix to start cracking down users for sharing passwords

If you share your streaming service Netflix account's password with friends or relatives, there's bad news! The popular streaming platform has launched a worldwide crackdown against password sharing.

In February 2023, Netflix began cracking down on password-sharing users in countries including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.

Now, the company will charge an additional fee to users who share passwords with friends or relatives in more than 100 countries, including the United States of America.

For this, Netlfix will warn users in 103 countries and territories through a notification not to share their account with other people.

The notification will state that a Netflix account can only be used in one household and that users can give access to their account to someone outside the household by paying an additional fee.

This fee will be different in each country — which is US $8 per month — and will be charged as an additional fee.

The crackdown began in February in a few countries and has now spread across the globe. According to the company, 100 million people around the world use the service for free through their friends' accounts.