SC resumes hearing on pleas challenging civilians’ trial in military courts

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Friday reconvened to hear constitutional pleas challenging the decision to prosecute civilians in military courts for their alleged involvement in the violent protests that took place on May 9.

The government had opted for military courts after enraged protesters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vandalized army installations following the arrest of their party leader.

Several petitions were filed separately by prominent figures including PTI chief, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and Karamat Ali, the Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler). These petitions requested the apex court to declare military trials unconstitutional.

Initially, a nine-member larger bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial heard the pleas on Thursday. However, the bench was dissolved due to objections raised by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Tariq Masood. Justice Isa expressed his dissatisfaction with the bench’s composition, stating that he did not consider it a proper bench, a sentiment supported by Justice Masood.

Justice Isa emphasized the need for the court to issue a verdict on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act of 2023 before constituting new benches. CJP Bandial acknowledged the concerns raised by the two senior judges and mentioned the possibility of lifting the stay order on the law.

Subsequently, a seven-member bench resumed the hearing, consisting of CJP Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi.

Before adjourning the hearing, CJP Bandial assured that the case would be concluded promptly and requested the government to provide comprehensive details of the arrests made after the May 9 protests. He also expressed his opinion that issuing stay orders on every matter was not appropriate, responding to a query from Latif Khose, the counsel for Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan.