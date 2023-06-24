US officials meet PTI activist Khadijah Shah in Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE – A group of US government representatives met Khadijah Salman Shah, a well-known fashion designer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist who was detained in connection with the May 9 riots, at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.

The meeting, which lasted for an hour or so, focused on legal issues pertaining to Khadija Shah's release.

Due to Khadijah Shah's dual citizenship, the US Consul General in Lahore had been given permission by the Ministry of Interior to see her. Her dual citizenship made it possible for the US authorities to meet her and discuss her release options.

After PTI leader Imran Khan's arrest in a corruption case last month, Khadija Shah is said to have been one of those organising the May 9 arson attack on the Jinnah House, which is presently being used as the house of the Lahore Corps Commander.

Who is Khadijah Shah?

Khadijah Shah, a fashion designer by profession, is the granddaughter of late Chief of Army Staff Gen Asif Nawaz Janjua. She is the daughter of former finance adviser Dr Salman Shah.

She is the Creative Director and founder of Elan, a leading luxury brand in Pakistan. Shah also owns a brand -- Zaha -- that focuses to provide unique, unparalleled and affordable fashion to women.