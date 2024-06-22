Seven Pakistani cricketers to play Global T20 Canada 2024

Seven Pakistani cricket players — captain Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Nawaz — are set to join the Global T20 Canada.

The fourth edition of the Global T20 Canada league is scheduled to take place from July 25 to August 11, featuring six teams.

Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Rizwan will play for the Vancouver Knights. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz will represent the Toronto Nationals, while Iftikhar Ahmed will join the Bangla Tigers Mississauga.

Notably, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi were part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. However, the team did not advance to the Super 8 stage and returned home.

The league will also feature other international cricketers, including Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Wiese, Hazratullah Zazai, David Warner, and Carlos Brathwaite.

The inaugural edition of the league in 2018 was won by the Vancouver Knights, while the Winnipeg Hawks claimed victory in the second edition in 2019.

The defending champions of the GT20 Canada are the Montreal Tigers, who won the title in 2023 by defeating the Knights in the final.

Global T20 Canada Squads:

Montreal Tigers: Chris Lynn, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dilpreet Bajwa, Gerhard Erasmus, Zahoor Khan, Tom Latham, Ben Manenti, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kaleem Sana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Parveen Dhull, Yuvraj Hundal, Prabhasees Raina, Charanjit Randhawa, Anoop Ravi, Aaditya Varadarajan.

Surrey Jaguars: Marcus Stoinis, Uday Bhagwan Singh, Rizwan Cheema, Navneet Dhaliwal, Terrance Hinds, Ben Lister, Kyle Mayers, Brandon McMullen, Shreyas Movva, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Junaid Siddiqui, Virandeep Singh, Harmeet Singh Baddhan, Hamza Tariq, Logan van Beek, Mansab Gill, Padam Joshi.

Toronto Nationals: Shaheen Afridi, Saad Bin Zafar, Rassie van der Dussen, Nikhil Dutta, Andries Gous, Rishad Hossain, Nicholas Kirton, Colin Munro, Mohammad Nawaz, Rohit Paudel, Romario Shepherd, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilraj Deol, Armaan Kapoor, Kanwar Mann, Jatinder Matharu, Mohammad Rohid Khan, Jagandeep Singh.

Vancouver Knights: Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Joshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dwaine Pretorius, Michael Rippon, Dipendra Singh Airee, Harsh Thaker, Ruben Trumpelmann, Paul van Meekeren, Sarmad Anwar, Mandeep Girdhar, Yuvraj Samra, Shubham Sharma, Ajayveer Singh.

Bangla Tigers Mississauga: Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dillon Heyliger, Shoriful Islam, Rayyan Pathan, Pargat Singh, Odean Smith, Muhammad Waseem, David Wiese, Hazratullah Zazai, Gurbaz Bajwa, Navjot Dosanjh, Farhan Khan, Nav Pabreja, Ravinder Reddy, Gurpal Sidhu, Tajinder Singh.

Brampton Wolves: David Warner, Carlos Brathwaite, Josh Brown, Aryan Dutt, Jack Jarvis, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aaron Johnson, Abhijai Mansingh, George Munsey, Ravinderpal Singh, Kanwarpal Thagur, Andrew Tye, Beau Webster, Harmandeep Bahia, Kobe Herft, Akhil Kumar, Robin Singh, Samerjeet Singh.