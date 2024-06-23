Sindh announces mega operate against fake number plates of vehicles

KARACHI – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced a mega operation against fake number plates of vehicles across the province.

Addressing a press conference, Memon stated that the people using fake number plates of Sindh police and government on their vehicles will be targeted in the operations.

He emphasised that no one should assume they are above the law, and strict action will be taken against those producing fake number plates.

The minister mentioned that for the first time in Sindh, auction is going to be held for premium number plates. He said the excise department will conduct the auction for gold and silver number plates on June 29.

He blamed the outgoing caretaker government for delay in the Red Line project, saying that work had been halted for 8 months. He said efforts are underway to start new routes soon regarding transport services.

He also revealed that bus services will commence in Larkana and Nawabshah after Hyderabad.