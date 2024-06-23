Sindh announces mega operate against fake number plates of vehicles

KARACHI – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced a mega operation against fake number plates of vehicles across the province.
Addressing a press conference, Memon stated that the people using fake number plates of Sindh police and government on their vehicles will be targeted in the operations.
He emphasised that no one should assume they are above the law, and strict action will be taken against those producing fake number plates.
The minister mentioned that for the first time in Sindh, auction is going to be held for premium number plates. He said the excise department will conduct the auction for gold and silver number plates on June 29.
He blamed the outgoing caretaker government for delay in the Red Line project, saying that work had been halted for 8 months. He said efforts are underway to start new routes soon regarding transport services.
He also revealed that bus services will commence in Larkana and Nawabshah after Hyderabad.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
