Ban on axing mango trees demanded after viral video of Multan orchards
Share
MULTAN - Following a viral video of destroying orchards of mangoes in Multan, the government has been urged to place a ban on axing mango trees for establishing housing societies.
Ahmad Jawad, former chief on Horticulture Exports of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, highlighted that a mango sapling takes 15-20 years to grow into a proper tree.
He said that utilizing agricultural lands for building housing societies will pose major challenge to the development of the country, adding that non-productive lands can be used for this purpose.
The call for ban comes a day after a video clip showing some men cutting mango trees went viral on social media, drawing outrage from the users.
کدھر گیا گرین پاکستان— Farooq Leghari (@FleghariDGK) March 21, 2021
ملتان میں ڈیفس ہاؤسنگ آتھارٹی کے لیئے
اب تک 90 ہزار سے زائد پھل دار درختوں کو کاٹ دیا گیا
اور اب بھی آم کے باغات کی کٹائی جاری ھے خدا راہ پاکستان میں پہلے ھی جنگلات کم ھیں 🌲 😢@MaryamNSharif @murtazasolangi @GFarooqi @Marriyum_A @RehamKhan1 pic.twitter.com/qoN0VmbVHL
The clip, shared by Pakistan Muslim League-N's Farooq Leghari and re-tweeted by former PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal, shows some men cutting the stems and branches of the mango at the orchards reportedly in Multan.
Reports suggest thousands trees have so far been cut while the destruction of the orchards continues.
Have thousands of mango trees been cut down in ... 08:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
MULTAN – Social media users are expressing their outrage after a video showing a number of trees in mango ...
- Ban on axing mango trees demanded after viral video of Multan orchards11:19 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- NAB office declared 'red zone' ahead of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance ...10:57 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan purchases more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from ...10:22 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- India's Modi, Bangladesh's Hasina extend best wishes on Pakistan Day09:48 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
-
- First commercial trans-led tailor shop opened in Karachi06:44 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- Stars celebrate Pakistan Day with zeal and zest06:01 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- Riz Ahmed reveals how his family reacted to his Oscar nomination04:27 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021