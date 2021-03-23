NAB moved against Punjab Arts Council officer

LAHORE – A complaint has been filed with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), seeking action against an officer appointed at Ministry of Information and Culture Department of Punjab over his illegal promotions and corrupt practices.

Rana Almas Liaquat, the complainant, said that Muhammad Abrar Alam was recruited in Punjab Arts Council as assistant (grade 11) in 1990s in violation of rules and regulations, adding that he was illegally promoted to grade 19.

He accused Alam of tempering with records to get the position of SO Establishment, adding that the suspect had also misguided the court in his promotion matters.

In 2017, Abrar Alam was promoted to the grade 18 without any process and he was awarded permanent 19 grade after the gap of one month, without issuance of any seniority list.

He claimed that the appointment of ‘incompetent officer’ has damaged departmental policies, besides incurring financial losses on the government.