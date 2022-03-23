LIVE - Pakistan Day military parade underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – An impressive grand military parade is underway in the capital Islamabad on Wednesday as part of the Pakistan Day celebrations.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babur, Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi and other civil and military officials are present on the occasion.

This year’s theme of Pakistan Day is Shad Rahe Pakistan and the prayer theme is part of the national anthem Markaz e Yaqeen Shad Bad.

Pakistan Day Parade - 23 March 2022 https://t.co/WHvg3o9SA3 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 23, 2022

Contingents of the tri-services, paramilitary forces and the civil armed forces and troops from friendly countries are participating in the joint services parade. Commandos of Special Services Group (SSG) will demonstrate a free fall at the scenic Parade Ground in the heart of the Federal Capital.

The Pakistan Day parade will also feature a fly-past by newly inducted Chinese Chengdu J-10 (J-10C) fighter jets.

The day is being observed to commemorate the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.