LIVE - Spectacular Pakistan Day military parade underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A stunning grand military parade is underway in the federal capital on Wednesday as part of the Pakistan Day celebrations.

The day is observed on March 23 every year to commemorate the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

Pakistan Day Parade - 23 March 2022 https://t.co/WHvg3o9SA3 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 23, 2022

Pakistani Security Forces during #PakistanDay Parade pic.twitter.com/uKnwOY7stf — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babur, Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi and other civil and military officials are present on the occasion.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers and representatives, who are in Islamabad to attend the conference, also graced the Pakistan Day parade as chief guests.

Chines and OIC delegation attending #PakistanDay parade. pic.twitter.com/g6eCPIiA72 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

Pakistan is hosting the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on March 22-23, which coincides with the 75th Pakistan Day on March 23.

The newly inducted Chinese J10c fighter jets also flew past for first time in the Pakistan Day parade, besides stunning formations displayed by other combat aircrafts, including JF-17 Thunder and F-16s, of Pakistan Air Force over the Parade Ground. The formations by the fighter jets painted the Islamabad skies green and white.

Pakistan Air Force's J10c fighter jet first fly-past in #PakistanDay Parade 2022 pic.twitter.com/6KNZSN5wD8 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

Pakistan Navy Aviation fleet in #PakistanDay parade. pic.twitter.com/HlBelhXXmY — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

Pakistan Army Aviation on #PakistanDay Parade. Kobra Helicopter , MI 17 and other helicopters pic.twitter.com/C40luBADqi — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

Pride of Pakistan F16 fighter jet wing commander Affan on #PakistanDay parade pic.twitter.com/M6wV55s2Za — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

F16 fighter jet with final Maneuver and Prime minister Imran Khan. #PakistanDay pic.twitter.com/eugLU6h9ma — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

Pride of Pakistan JF 17 Thunder fly-past on #PakistanDay parade at Islamabad



Watch here full video : https://t.co/TNERfjNKhb pic.twitter.com/5YhYx9iDln — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

Contingents from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Bahrain and Uzbekistan also took part in the military parade in the Pakistani capital.

Special Operation Unit of Bahrain Army during #PakistanDay Parade. pic.twitter.com/bPjfVVp77K — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

Welcome Uzbekistan Army Frist time in #PakistanDay Parade. pic.twitter.com/OqWPqVmnqe — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

Turkey Armed force fleet in #PakistanDay Parade. pic.twitter.com/4F8Wwt6UdF — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022

The advanced tanks, missiles and other weapons made its way through the parade ground during the spectacular display of military might.

Al Nasar , Babur Missile and Shaheen One , Ghauri

Missile on #PakistanDay parade. pic.twitter.com/reKYQLYmn9 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) March 23, 2022